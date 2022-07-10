Dami makes a heartfelt confession to Indiyah on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Last week’s Casa Amor recoupling saw both choose to couple up with new partners.

It led to a frosty confrontation at the firepit but tonight sees Dami take Indiyah aside to express how he is feeling.

Dami shares: “It was always gonna be you for me. Even when you left and stuff, it was always gonna be you.

Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah. ©ITV

“There was a possible connection there with Summer but I don’t feel like the way I feel like when we’re together. It’s incomparable to what I feel we have.

“I feel like it is with you, and if it’s not gonna be with you it is what it is but I don’t feel like anyone else could come in and they’ll change the way I feel about you.”

But how will Indiyah respond to Dami’s admission?

Also looking to make amends in tonight’s episode are both Andrew and Jacques.

After Coco revealed she and Andrew did more than kiss during Casa Amor, Andrew pulls Tasha for a chat to apologise.

Meanwhile Jacques tries to win back Paige after Casa Amor as he makes a plan to write her a note for her to find in bed.

Using lipstick, he writes ‘Miss you honey bunz xx’ on a piece of kitchen roll and hides it in her be for her to find.

Meanwhile tonight also sees a shock text arrive.

Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah chat.

Ekin-Su reads the message “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.”

It’s then revealed that viewers have been voting for their favourite couple, and those Islanders with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the Island.

The results will be revealed in the show tonight from 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.