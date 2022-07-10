Jacques tries to win back Paige on Love Island 2022 tonight.

The pair recoupled following Casa Amor but the smiles quickly disappeared when new girl Cheyanne spilled on her kisses with Jacques while Paige was away.

Tonight, Jacques is on a mission to get back in Paige’s good books and makes a plan to write her a note for her to find in bed.

Using lipstick, he writes ‘Miss you honey bunz xx’ on a piece of kitchen roll and hides it in her be for her to find.

Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques in the beach hut.

Once Paige finds the note, Jacques tells her: “I’ve literally wanted to tell you all day that I’ve been missing you.”

But will Jacques’ gestures be enough?

Elsewhere in the latest episode and another Islander looking to make amends is Andrew.

He left Tasha outraged in Friday’s show after it was revealed he and Coco did ‘more than kissing’ during Casa Amor.

Following the fallout from the night before, Tasha decides to give Andrew’s ring back.

Going over to the boys in the morning, she gives the ring to Luca, saying: “I don’t want to give it back to him.”

Later Andrew pulls Tasha for a chat to apologise for not telling her the whole truth about what happened with Coco.

Has the flame gone out for Andrew and Tasha? Or will they be able to make amends?

Meanwhile this evening a shock text arrives for the Villa.

The message reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Islanders at the Firepit.

The Islanders are then told that the public have been voting for their favourite couple, and those Islanders with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the Island.

As the Islanders await the news, who will be safe? And who is at risk?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.