Laura Whitmore made a return to the Love Island 2022 villa this week but some viewers voiced their frustration.

Six Islanders left the villa and three couples split on Thursday in the Casa Amor recoupling.

Laura was in the villa to oversee proceedings as each of the original couples decided whether or not they wanted to stay together or couple with one of the new Islanders.

While viewers were living for all the drama there was one particular thing about the episode many had a problem with.

“Can Laura speak faster please?? She’s stressing me OUT!!” one wrote on Twitter.

Another agreed: “Can laura whitmore speed up instead of speaking 1 word per minute”

A third joked: “Can laura talk with haste pls, we all have work in the morning”

And a fourth remarked: “Can Laura stop talking like she’s trying to hit the word count of a tricky essay please! Get a move on doll!”

Once the recoupling was finally over the couples in the villa were looking very different.

Originally in a ‘friendship couple’, Jay and Danica both decided to recouple with Jay coupling up with new girl Chyna and Danica coupling up with new boy Josh.

Dami and Indiyah both decided to recouple with Dami choosing to couple up with Summer while Indiyah returned from Casa Amor with new boy Deji.

Andrew and Tasha also both opted to choose new partners. Andrew coupled up with new girl Coco while Tasha had new boy Billy on her arm as she walked back into the main villa.

Sticking together were Davide and Ekin-Su, Luca and Gemma and Jacques and Paige.

However before the single Islanders left the villa, both Mollie and Cheyanne spilled on their kisses with Davide and Jacques respectively while the girls were away in Casa Amor.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.