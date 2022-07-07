Love Island's Cheyanne speaks out after exposing Jacques in Casa Amor recoupling

Cheyanne Kerr has spoken out after her exit from Love Island following the end of Casa Amor.

Cheyanne was one of six Islanders to leave the villa on Thursday in the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

But before she left, Cheyanne spilled all to the other Islanders about her time with Jacques after he chose to recouple up with Paige.

Speaking about leaving, Cheyanne said: “It’s a bittersweet feeling. I didn’t want to remain in there after I’d felt a connection with someone and he remained in his couple.

“I spent the majority of my time with Jacques. We shared a bed together and I know he said he wanted to get to know me more. We’d kissed. Then when it came to the recoupling he stuck with Paige.

“It was a bit like the Liam and Millie situation last year. I didn’t know what he was going to do until the last minute. I genuinely didn’t have a clue so that just shows how much we’d spoken and got along.”

Cheyanne added: “I mentioned to Paige afterwards it wasn’t personal, I just wanted her to know what he’s like.”

Asked which of the current couples she thinks will last, Cheyanne shared: “I would say Luca and Gemma. I feel like it’s very genuine, the way he speaks about her and stuff. It’s dead cute.

“He wasn’t interested in getting to know anyone, he was just set on Gemma. Whereas the other boys it was like, it’s a test. It’s not a test if you’re sharing a bed and kissing someone. Luca’s literally staying on a daybed.”

Summing up her short stay in the villa, Cheyanne concluded: “It’s just been like a whirlwind to be fair. It’s just been so non-stop! I wouldn’t do anything differently.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.