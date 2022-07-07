Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques during the recoupling. ©ITV

Tonight is set to see Love Island’s most dramatic recoupling ever.

With Casa Amor officially closing its doors for 2022 this evening the Islanders all have a huge decision to make.

Tonight will see the original couples reunited – but who will stay together and who will decide to recouple with one of the newbies?

Last night’s show saw host Laura Whitmore enter the main villa where she gathered up the boys at the firepit while the new girls stood up in front of them.

This evening sees Laura tell the group: “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling.

Love Island: SR8: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura joins the islanders at the fire pit: Luca, Andrew, Dami, Jay, Jacques, Davide, Jazmine, Summer, Mollie, Coco, Cheyanne and Chyna.

“Boys – each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.

“Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new.

“So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do…”

Things start with Jay, currently in a ‘friendship couple’ with Danica, as he is asked to reveal whether he wants to re-couple with one of the new girls.

The other boys follow one by one as each reveals their all-important decision, and it is uncovered whether their partner in Casa Amor has chosen to stick or twist.

Over the past week we’ve seen Andrew get close to Coco, Jacques snog Cheyanne, Davide kissing Mollie and Demi enjoying the company of Summer.

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew during the recouping.

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, Tasha kissed Billy, Indiyah has enjoyed flirting with Deji and Ekin-Su has questioned her potential relationship with Davide.

With revelations in the air and secrets exposed, which couples will remain? And who will be left single?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox