Love Island: SR8: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura arrives at the villa.

Love Island 2022’s Casa Amor recoupling kicks off tonight as Laura Whitmore steps inside the villa.

This week has seen the original couples split up across two separate villas, each joined by six new singletons.

Tonight both villas receive a text telling them that a recoupling looms and they need to decide whether to stay with their original couplings or change.

The Islanders have mixed reactions to the news.

Paige says: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

Tasha says: “Ok things are getting real now…”

While Dami says: “My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared.”

With excitement, nerves and anticipation in the air, that evening the Islanders in the main Villa are told to gather around the firepit.

Host Laura Whitmore then enters the Villa to begin proceedings. But who will recouple? And who will choose to stick with their original partner?

The recoupling follows another day of drama in both villas.

In the main Villa, Jacques and Cheyanne head to the terrace where the pair share a kiss.

Meanwhile, Jay gives Davide advice about his situation and his feelings for Ekin-Su.

Jay tells him: “Right now it’s quite obvious I think you still have a connection with Ekin, and you don’t just wanna throw that to the side out of spite, it’s not right man.”

Davide reflects: “I make myself many problems…Let’s see today how it goes.”

And Andrew is left in tears over his relationship with Tasha having grown close to new girl Coco.

Over in Casa Amor, Indiyah finds herself torn between Deji and Dami.

Indiyah tells Deji: “Obviously I have a connection with Dami, there’s not nothing there. But in the real world, I’m used to dating. It doesn’t invalidate my feelings for anything. Hypothetically speaking, if you were to come back to the villa with me I would have to have those conversations still with Dami.”

Deji replies: “I don’t want you to ever be in a situation where you feel pressured to do whatever. Do you know what I mean? The ball’s 100% in your court.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.