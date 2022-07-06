Andrew is in tears on Love Island 2022 tonight as the Casa Amor recoupling looms.

After recently getting close to new girl Coco, Andrew confides in Jacques about his current coupling with Tasha.

He speaks to Jacques up on the terrace about his feelings for Tasha and says he feels like he’s been lied to.

He says: “I literally opened up to her.”

Jacques responds: “You don’t need to be afraid to show emotion and be upset though, do you know what I mean?”

Andrew replies: “Yeah I appreciate that man.”

Jacques continues: “I know we’re supposed to be tough and that but sometimes it’s just good to get it out.”

When speaking about opening up to Tasha during their time together, Andrew says he feels he was “with someone and not being enough”.

Giving Andrew a pep talk, Jacques encourages: “Listen, anyone would be lucky to have you.”

It’s not long before a text arrives in both the main villa and Casa Amor.

The original Islanders are told a recoupling is on its way and the need to decide whether to stay with their original couplings or change.

Currently coupled up with Jacques, Paige says: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

Meanwhile Tasha reacts: “Ok things are getting real now…”

Host Laura Whitmore then enters the Villa to begin proceedings. But who will recouple? And who will choose to stick with their original partner?

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Davide contemplates whether or not to recouple with Ekin-Su while Indiyah finds herself torn between Deji and Dami.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox