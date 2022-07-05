Ekin-Su opens up about her feelings for Davide on Love Island 2022 tonight.

After reuniting just last week in the latest recoupling the pair have been separated by the Casa Amor twist.

In this evening’s show, Ekin-Su confides in Gemma about where her head is at.

Working out together in the gym, Ekin-Su quizzes Gemma on Davide, asking: “Do you think where me and Davide are quite fresh, and quite new, do you think there is a possibility that he would probably explore?

“Or would he have faith in me? Because I’m starting to overthink. What do you think?”

Gemma responds: “The thing is Ekin, he’s swallowed his pride a little bit to make things work again.

“I definitely think he’ll be having conversations, and I definitely think he’ll be flirting but when it comes down to the final point, I would say he would stick with you.”

Ekin-Su admits: “It’s different when you’ve got that special connection, that spark where you bounce off one another…”

The chat follows Davide enjoying kisses with both new girls Coco and Mollie in last night’s episode.

Elsewhere in Casa Amor tonight, Danica gives Indiyah and Tasha a pep talk.

She tells the pair: “I wouldn’t lie to you, if I didn’t think there was maybe a little vibe for both of you in here. And I think you maybe owe it to yourself to go with the flow a bit.”

Indiyah admits she was having a chat to herself, and agrees: “Things seem so serious and heightened here. Just because I have a good chemistry and a great connection with Dami, it doesn’t mean the one with Deji isn’t good. It’s just not the same.”

Danica adds to both: “Just have fun tonight, go with the flow.”

