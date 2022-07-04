Andrew shares a kiss with new girl Coco in tonight’s episode of Love Island 2022.

With the original girls away in Casa Amor, the boys are currently enjoying the company of six ladies in the main villa.

Andrew tells cameras in the beach hut: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once.

“At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco, we’ll see what happens.”

Taking his opportunity, he asks Coco to come with him to the terrace for a chat.

Love Island: SR8: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Coco kiss.

Up on the terrace, Andrew tells her: “I did want to talk to you, as I know we had a chat this morning. You know you are my type and I definitely wanna get to know you more.”

Coco replies: “Cute, why do you wanna get to know me?”

Andrew continues: “I’m not going to lie, you’re a bit of me.”

Coco then admits Andrew is the one her mum would want her to go for, and he’d get on well with her.

Referring to an earlier dare, Andrew teases: “Obviously we had a little kiss down there…”

Coco admits she liked the kiss and that Andrew was a good kisser, prompting Andrew to ask: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

Taking his chance, he leans in and gives Coco another kiss.

Earlier in the day, both the main Villa and Casa Amor go head to head in a ‘Raunchy Race’.

Love Island: SR8: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew chats to Coco.

Casa Amor and the main Villa both receive texts at the same time, and whichever Villa completes the task from the text first wins the round.

With texts including: “The boy with the most tattoos must suck the toe of the girl he fancies the most”, “Ride the Islander you fancy the most like a bucking bronco for 20 seconds” and “Give an underwater snog to the Islander you are most likely to share a bed with” the game offers up reactions and revelations galore for the Islanders.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.