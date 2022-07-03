Strictly Come Dancing is all set to return to Blackpool this year.

The celebrity dance competition is hoping to once again host its live shows in the iconic Tower Ballroom.

It would be the first time since 2019 that Strictly has taken place at the legendary venue after the pandemic ruled out trips in recent years.

The Sun reports that the BBC are putting plans into place to return in November for the show’s twentieth series.

A source shared: “The production team are working out the logistics but everyone is feeling really hopeful that the show will be able to return there for 2022.

“And the fact that it will reach the landmark 20th series makes it all the more important.”

As yet exact details about the 2022 series of Strictly have yet to be confirmed with the show typically not starting until September.

However the BBC has confirmed this year’s professional line up of dancers.

They are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

The new 2022 pro line up follows the exits of long-time professionals Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec earlier in the year.

Meanwhile celebrities rumoured for the show include TV personality Steph McGovern, chef Gino D’Acampo, presenter Helen Skelton, Olympic diver Tom Daley, singer Anne-Marie, Rugby player Mike Tindall and presenter George Webster.

Each week the celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the dancefloor with the hope of impressing the panel and those.

Each performance will be critiqued by Strictly Come Dancing panel line up Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke before those watching can vote.

You can catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.