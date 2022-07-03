Andrew gets a warning from the Casa Amor girls on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Friday night saw the original Islander split up with the girls heading to Casa Amor while the boys remained in the original villa.

Tonight sees the boys all pack suitcases for the girls which includes Andrew packing his hoodie and ring for Tasha as well as her teddy. Luca packs his fish flops and ring for Gemma. Jacques packs his eye mask for Paige.

Jacques declares: “I am not gonna find someone better than Paige in three days, give me a year and I don’t think I’d find anyone suited more.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Andrew. ©ITV

While Luca agrees: “I’ve been waiting a year for a girl like Gemma.”

The next morning and the boys wake up to find six brand new girls have joined them in the villa.

Dami reacts: “These girls are phenomenal, they’re beautiful. Literally, no jokes about it. I’m not gonna lie… I feel like we’re in trouble. I think we’re in trouble man.”

And Jacques comments: “Santa’s delivered trust me… he has brought every single present I wanted.”

Meanwhile Andrew is the receiving end of some probing comments from the newbies.

Mollie tells him: “I think you should be open, I’m just saying…”

Coco suggests of Tasha: I think she’s just settled for convenience.”

How will Andrew react to the revelation – will he continue to have tunnel vision for Tasha? Or will he be open to exploring new connections?

Love Island: SR8: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige. ©ITV

Elsewhere in the latest episode, new girl Mollie pulls Luca for a chat while over in the Casa Amor villa Gemma and Jack bond over famous fathers.

And new boy Billy gets flirty with Paige as he makes her heart-themed breakfast.

He tells the other guys: “We’ve got to make them fall in love, boys, remember that. And we ain’t got long!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.