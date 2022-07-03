Love Island: SR8: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca chats to Mollie.

New girl Mollie makes a move on Luca in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

This evening sees twelve new Islanders join the show with the original couples split between the main villa and Casa Amor.

In the main villa the original boys are joined by six new girls.

One of the newbies is 23-year-old makeup artist Mollie who is quick to pull Luca for a chat.

As they relax on the bean bags she says: “I thought I’d pull you for a chat and just see what you’re about.”

Before long, they discover they have something in common.

Mollie says: “Guess what? My last name’s Salmon.”

Luca says: “No, it’s not!”

Mollie continues: “I swear to you. Luca Bish, Mollie fish!”

Speaking about his coupling with Gemma, Mollie asks: “So are you quite open still, or semi-closed?”

He says: “I’m semi-closed, yeah. But you just don’t know what’s happening over there…. Listen, if someone were to come in here. It would take something special, and you don’t know.”

Meanwhile over in Casa Amor, Gemma gets to know new boy Jack.

Jack tells her: “My mum and my little sister are big into show jumping and everything like that. I know you’re big into it as well.”

Gemma replies: “Oh ok, oh wow! So your mum is a showjumper? So what does your dad do?”

Jack then shares: “He’s a singer. You know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man”

Noting how important her family is to her, Gemma asks: “So you’re really family orientated?”

Jack agrees, saying: “I’m very family orientated. It would be something I’d definitely look for in a girl. I’ve got a big crazy family back home.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.