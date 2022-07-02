Love Island 2022: Meet the Casa Amor girls - and who they have their eye on!

Love Island has revealed the six new girls heading into the villa for this week’s Casa Amor twist!
Friday night saw Love Island 2022 introduce the now iconic Casa Amor twist as the current Islanders were split into two separate villas.
The girls left the main villa for a new one where they were joined by six new guys. Meanwhile the boys will remain in the original villa where they’ll be joined by six new girls.
At the end of the week the original couples will each separately decide if they want to reunite or couple up with someone new, unaware of what decision their partner has made.
With drama on its way, meet the girls joining the show this week below!
Summer Botwe
Age: 22
From: Hertfordshire
Job: Events decor business co-owner
Instagram username: @summerbotwe
Summer says: “Dami is someone that I definitely feel like I have my eye on and definitely want to pursue the most out of all the boys. His dress sense is really good, he’s funny, he’s just like an all- rounder completely. Everyone loves him and he’s like their go-to and I love that about a person. His vibes are immaculate and I’m drawn to that. Jay is quite good looking, too. I will talk to other people, too.”
Jazmine Nichol
Age: 21
From: Newcastle
Job: Nightclub manager
Instagram username: @jazminejaynenichol
Asked who she has her eye on, Jazmine says: “Jacques for personality – humours the biggest thing for me in a partner. I never go for looks and I don’t have a type at all. It’s definitely who makes me laugh. So Jacques, Jay and then Davide.”
Coco Lodge
Age: 27
From: Surrey
Job: Graphic designer/ring girl/shot girl
Instagram username: @coco_lodge
Coco says: “I’m actually Italian, too. So I really like Davide, he reminds me of a lot of my family and he’s gorgeous. I’ve never actually seen someone so good looking in my whole life! I like Jay as well, he’s super tall – and Italian too – and really handsome. And I really like Andrew. He’s the one my mum likes, ‘Please go for Andrew, he’s so cute!’ He seems so genuine and sweet. All three of them I think are genuinely looking for something long term and I am too .”
Chyna Mills
Age: 23
From: Leeds
Job: Youth support worker
Instagram username: @chymills_
Chyna says of the boys: “Dami’s my top one. Then Jacques and Davide. They might even change by the time I get in there and see them in person and I’ll be like right, I want them all! I don’t have a specific type. For me, It’s all down to personality.”
Mollie Salmon
Age: 23
From: Southampton
Job: Makeup artist
Instagram username: @mollie_salmon
Mollie says: “My top three are Jay, Davide and Jacques but my number one is Jay. They all look amazing but Jay is just carved from gold. I’ve never seen abs sculpted like that, him and Davide.
Cheyanne Kerr
Age: 23
From: Barnsley
Job: Cabin crew
Instagram username: @cheyannekerr_
Cheyanne says: “I have been in a relationship for the past three years so now I feel like I am at a time and age where I want to explore. I am also someone who likes to share my experiences with other people through travelling. I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone.”
Love Island continues Sunday at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox