Love Island 2022: Meet the Casa Amor girls - and who they have their eye on!

Love Island has revealed the six new girls heading into the villa for this week’s Casa Amor twist!

Friday night saw Love Island 2022 introduce the now iconic Casa Amor twist as the current Islanders were split into two separate villas.

The girls left the main villa for a new one where they were joined by six new guys. Meanwhile the boys will remain in the original villa where they’ll be joined by six new girls.

At the end of the week the original couples will each separately decide if they want to reunite or couple up with someone new, unaware of what decision their partner has made.

With drama on its way, meet the girls joining the show this week below!

Summer Botwe

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Summer Botwe. ©ITV

Age: 22

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Events decor business co-owner

Instagram username: @summerbotwe

Summer says: “Dami is someone that I definitely feel like I have my eye on and definitely want to pursue the most out of all the boys. His dress sense is really good, he’s funny, he’s just like an all- rounder completely. Everyone loves him and he’s like their go-to and I love that about a person. His vibes are immaculate and I’m drawn to that. Jay is quite good looking, too. I will talk to other people, too.”

Jazmine Nichol

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jazmine Nichol. ©ITV

Age: 21

From: Newcastle

Job: Nightclub manager

Instagram username: @jazminejaynenichol

Asked who she has her eye on, Jazmine says: “Jacques for personality – humours the biggest thing for me in a partner. I never go for looks and I don’t have a type at all. It’s definitely who makes me laugh. So Jacques, Jay and then Davide.”

Coco Lodge

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Coco Lodge. ©ITV

Age: 27

From: Surrey

Job: Graphic designer/ring girl/shot girl

Instagram username: @coco_lodge

Coco says: “I’m actually Italian, too. So I really like Davide, he reminds me of a lot of my family and he’s gorgeous. I’ve never actually seen someone so good looking in my whole life! I like Jay as well, he’s super tall – and Italian too – and really handsome. And I really like Andrew. He’s the one my mum likes, ‘Please go for Andrew, he’s so cute!’ He seems so genuine and sweet. All three of them I think are genuinely looking for something long term and I am too .”

Chyna Mills

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Chyna Mills. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Leeds

Job: Youth support worker

Instagram username: @chymills_

Chyna says of the boys: “Dami’s my top one. Then Jacques and Davide. They might even change by the time I get in there and see them in person and I’ll be like right, I want them all! I don’t have a specific type. For me, It’s all down to personality.”

Mollie Salmon

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mollie Salmon. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Southampton

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram username: @mollie_salmon

Mollie says: “My top three are Jay, Davide and Jacques but my number one is Jay. They all look amazing but Jay is just carved from gold. I’ve never seen abs sculpted like that, him and Davide.

Cheyanne Kerr

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cheyanne Kerr. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Barnsley

Job: Cabin crew

Instagram username: @cheyannekerr_

Cheyanne says: “I have been in a relationship for the past three years so now I feel like I am at a time and age where I want to explore. I am also someone who likes to share my experiences with other people through travelling. I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone.”

Love Island continues Sunday at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox