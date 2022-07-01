Antigoni Buxton has spoken out after her exit from Love Island 2022.

In Friday’s episode of Love Island Antigoni departed the villa alongside Charlie Radnedge.

The pair were voted as one of the three least compatible couples by the public and it was the other Islanders who decided who would go.

Reacting to her exit, Antigoni said today: “One of us was going to have to go, so obviously I’d rather I got to stay, but it is what it is.

“I’m really happy for Danica that she’s going to get her chance to explore. I think she was really, really excited to meet somebody.”

Asked on who she wanted to explore things with after sharing feelings for both Jay or Davide, Antigoni revealed: “I was kind of open to chatting to both of them. Ultimately there was just more of a friends vibe there. I was waiting for my man to come into the villa.

“I was waiting for somebody that A: came in and said, I’m into you. Every girl should only entertain a guy that thinks they’re great. I wanted someone that gave me that energy the way Jacques is with Paige and the way Luca is with Gemma.”

She added of the recoupling, where she was last to choose: “I’d have gone for Davide. I knew with Davide, if it did develop, it would have been real and if it didn’t, we’d have just kept having a laugh together and getting along and whatever.

“I would have wanted to have got to know Jay, but not make it so easy for him, so Davide and I would have kept vibing and having a good time and also got to know Jay.”

And Antigoni said of the decision by the Islanders to send Charlie home: “I feel like it was a hard one.

“Maybe it would have been nice for Charlie to get a little bit more of a chance because Jay did have a chance to get to know two people – Ekin-Su and he cut that off and then Paige – so I feel like it’s a shame Charlie didn’t get to explore that a bit more. I think it was difficult for the girls.”

Meanwhile Antigoni shared the strongest couples she felt would last the distance.

“I’m rooting for Indiyah and Dami. I love them,” she enthused. “They’re so sweet together.

“I genuinely think that all the couples that are together are really, really genuine. Tasha and Andrew have a really amazing connection.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.