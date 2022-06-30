Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Indiyah, Dami, Ekin-Su, Davide, Danica, Jay, Gemma, Luca, Tasha, Andrew, Paige, Jacques, Antigoni and Charlie.

Three couples are at risk from leaving Love Island 2022 following tonight’s public vote results.

On Wednesday night the Islanders took part in the latest recoupling with the girls having the power.

Unknown to them at the time, the public then voted for their favourite of the new couples.

Tonight the results were revealed as the Islanders were told to gather at the firepit and found out which couples were in danger.

Love Island results

In a series of texts, the safe couples were revealed in no particular order as Dami & Indiyah, Jacques & Paige, Luca & Gemma and Davide & Ekin-Su.

That left Charlie & Antigoni, Jay & Danica and Andrew & Tasha at risk.

Another text then announced: “Only one boy and one girl will be going home tonight. That decision is in the hands of your fellow Islanders. Girls, you must now decide which boy to dump. Boys, you must now decide which girl to dump.”

Who left will be revealed in Friday night’s episode (1 July).

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, the Islanders woke up to the surprise of brunch waiting for them.

Sat in their new couples, conversation quickly turned to last night’s recoupling speeches.

Jacques told Paige: “The speech last night, I believe that was a special moment. It made me feel so full inside.”

Luca told Gemma: “Honestly, it was a good speech and I’m just glad we’ve got something very special going on.”

And Andrew told Tasha: “I’ve not felt like this in a very, very long time if not ever.”

Meanwhile Luca played matchmaker for Ekin-Su and Davide after they reunited in the recoupling.

The pair later left the villa as they went on a date in a vineyard.

In the Beach Hut Ekin-Su said: “I feel emotional, I feel romantic, I feel like this is the best things that could happen right now.”

Davide told the boys: “I will try and open myself a bit more.”

And Luca encouraged “You’ve got to end the date in a kiss you know.”

On their date the pair spoke about their potential future together before Ekin-Su leaned in for a kiss. “I just had to do that, you look so cute,” she told him.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.