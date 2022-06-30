Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca and Gemma go to the hideaway. ©ITV

Gemma and Luca head to the hideaway on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Tonight’s episode follows last night’s dramatic recoupling.

The Islanders wake up to find a morning brunch set up outside, and the topic of conversation quickly turns to yesterday’s speeches at the firepit.

Jacques says to Paige: “The speech last night, I believe that was a special moment. It made me feel so full inside.”

Luca has similar praise for Gemma, saying: “Honestly, it was a good speech and I’m just glad we’ve got something very special going on.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca and Gemma have brunch. ©ITV

Tasha and Andrew follow suit, as Andrew says: “I’ve not felt like this in a very, very long time if not ever.”

Tasha agrees: “I’ve not had a guy that looks at me the way you do, you see it in the movies when they give that certain look to each other- I feel like we have that.”

But how will the other Islanders be feeling over breakfast? And will sparks fly between the newly formed couples?

Later on, a text arrives: “Islanders, the hideaway is open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #qualitytime #hideabae”

With the general consensus being Luca and Gemma, she says in the beach hut:: “Finally! I feel like it has been a long time coming. So nice it’s just gonna be us two. I’m just buzzing.”

Meanwhile another bombshell text arrives asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

When all the Islanders are seated, another text tells the Islanders that the public have been voting for the most compatible couple.

Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca and Gemma go to the hideaway. ©ITV

It warns that “those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

But who will be safe and who will be at risk?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.