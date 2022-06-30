tellymix
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide leave the villa together on a vineyard date

Posted by Josh Darvill
Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin-Su on a date. ©ITV
Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin-Su on a date. ©ITV
Ekin-Su and Davide enjoy a date on Love Island 2022 tonight fresh from their recoupling.

Ekin-Su chose to couple up with Davide last night, reuniting the pair who were originally together in the first week.

In tonight’s episode, Ekin-Su asks Luca to play matchmaker with her and Davide.

Luca pulls him to one side and gives him an update: “I think she is genuine this time…. She put her heart out there now in front of everyone. In the firepit to say what she said. She wants a chance, she wants to try and get back to the way you were.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide have brunch.
Urging Davide to pull Ekin-Su for a chat, Davide goes over to speak to her.

Ekin-Su says: “I am ready to make it up to you, I am ready to try. It’s cool if we take it slow, it’s cool if we’re friends, it’s cool I’m not going to pressurise you at all. I just want to know that you’ll give me a chance?”

Later on and Ekin-Su receives a text: “Ekin-Su and Davide, you’re going on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #gotacrushonyou #nomoresourgrapes”

In the Beach Hut Ekin-Su tells cameras: “I feel emotional, I feel romantic, I feel like this is the best things that could happen right now.”

While Davide opens up to the boys: “I will try and open myself a bit more.”

Luca says: “You’ve got to end the date in a kiss you know..”

Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin-Su on a date. ©ITV
Meanwhile tonight, Ekin-Su speaks with Antigoni following the recoupling.

Ekin-Su says: “I like you, I have nothing against you, I don’t want to fall out with you – if you have anything you feel like you want to say to me go for it.”

Speaking about the recoupling situation, and Ekin-Su picking Davide, Antigoni reveals: “A lot of the girls were under the impression you were gonna pick Charlie yesterday, you gave that vibe.”

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

