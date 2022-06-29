Love Island 2022: Recoupling results revealed ahead of public vote

Here’s a recap of what happened in tonight’s Love Island 2022 recoupling!

In this evening’s episode, the Islanders started the day dealing with the aftermath of the results of last night’s heart-racing challenge.

A text then arrived, announcing: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boys they want to couple up with. #girlsontop #bigchickenergy”

Here’s how the recoupling went down…

Tonight’s Love Island recoupling results

Paige coupled up with Jacques.

Tasha coupled up with Andrew.

Indiyah coupled up with Demi.

Gemma coupled up with Luca.

Ekin-Su coupled up with Davide.

Danica coupled up with Jay.

Antigoni coupled up with Charlie.

Prior to the recoupling, Ekin-Su shared her struggle to decide which boy to couple up with. She said: “I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great.

“Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him- everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay obviously there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him, then you have Davide who we did start something… what do I do?”

Danica coupled up with Jay for the first time, having told him in a chat: “If I’m honest, you were in my top three when I first came in, looks wise, so it’s not like I’d be completely closed off to being in a couple with yourself. I think it’s important for me to let you know that you’re somebody that I would consider.”

After the recoupling, Antigoni expressed annoyance saying she wanted to couple up with Jay, claiming he and Danica had “no vibe” together. Meanwhile Jay insisted he had “shut the door” to any romance with Danica during their chat although she felt his comments suggested otherwise.

At the end of the episode, viewers were given the chance to vote for their favourite couple. Those with the least votes will be at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.