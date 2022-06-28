Danica sets her sights on Andrew in tonight’s episode of Love Island 2022.

In this evening’s episode, Danica starts her morning with a pep talk from fellow bombshell Ekin-Su.

Ekin-Su tells her: “You are a bombshell, remember. You are a Bomb. Shell. You came in a shell – but we don’t see the bomb exploding.”

Danica repsonds: “Yeah the bomb exploded and then it just died down…well not anymore hun.”

Fresh from her chat with Ekin-Su, Danica sets her sights on Andrew – currently coupled up with Tasha – and pulls him for a chat.

Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew. ©ITV

She tells him: “You are a fully grown man, you will do whatever you want to do but actually I just need to be honest with you and what I feel and what vibe I get.

“I do enjoy getting to know you.”

He replies: “Yeah, I do enjoy our chats to be fair.”

Danica continues: “Obviously, I think this is more for me to just let you know I do fancy you.

“I’m open to getting to know you a bit more, I enjoy our conversations, you make me feel very comfortable and I’m just letting you know so you’ve got the heads up.”

Will Andrew be open to Danica’s advances, or will he continue to have tunnel vision for Tasha?

Later on, Danica gets a text and the Islanders learn that tonight they will compete against each other in a sexy challenge to try and raise each others’ heart rates the most.

Love Island: SR8: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Danica gets a text. ©ITV

Islanders get dressed in saucy outfits but who is getting attention from who, who is surprising who with kisses and who is left wanting more…?

At the end of the challenge, the Islanders find out if they’ve raised their partner’s heart rate the most or if they have some explaining to do…

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.