There’s currently a clear favourite couple to win Love Island as the series approaches its half-way point.

Last night’s episode saw Jacques confess his feelings to Paige as Jay re-coupled with her last week.

It’s left Jacques and Paige the current favourites to win – even though they aren’t officially coupled up right now.

Meanwhile the latest odds have Gemma and Luca chalked up as the second favourites.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared today: “Yorkshire’s Tasha Ghouri was the favourite to win at the start of the series, but she’s been pipped by Paige Thorne who is the new favourite at 1/1. Gemma Owen has turned things round from earlier in the series and is now our second favourite at 11/4, but it looks like drama is about to unfold in tonight’s episode.”

“Paige’s beau Jacques is the favourite to win out of the boys, coming in at 11/8. Hopefully he can get Paige back this week! Luca Bish is second favourite at 5/2 as he’s been coupled up with Gemma Owen.”

Of course with the iconic Casa Amor twist on its way, all could soon change.

Boswell added: “Casa Amor is supposedly coming soon so we’ll see how the couples deal with being tested with new singletons. With new bombshells and dates, we will see who’s the strongest couple.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

In tonight’s episode, Jay tells Paige she’s giving him “mixed signals”.

Meanwhile Gemma and Ekin-Su come to blows in a heated row.

Elsewhere, Ekin-Su reveals she still has feelings for Davide.