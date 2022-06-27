Ekin-Su’s Love Island journey takes another twist in tonight’s show.

Currently coupled up with Charlie after previous partner Jay moved on to Paige, tonight sees Ekin-Su hint at recoupling with Davide.

The pair originally coupled up after Ekin-Su first made her entrance before she went on to secretly kiss Jay in the terrace.

Tonight things take another turn as Ekin-Su is quizzed by Dami in the kitchen on her previous flames Jay and Davide.

Ekin-Su admits: “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what it is, but there is some sort of chemistry with Davide. Every time we’re together, it’s weird, something happens.”

Dami reacts: “You probably had better chemistry with Davide then, no? Than what you had with Jay but obviously Jay just gave you the things that you want.”

Ekin-Su agrees: “The things that Davide never did, because it was too early. But maybe if I had waited it could’ve worked…I keep thinking that, but it’s too late now.”

Is it too late for Ekin-Su and Davide, or can the spark be reignited?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode of Love Island, Jay tells Paige she’s giving him “mixed signals”.

Meanwhile Gemma and Ekin-Su come to blows in a heated row.

Following the day of drama Antigoni receives a text which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to get dressed up as tonight you’ll be having a Blue Party. #goodtimesgoodvibes #glamup”

