Love Island 2022 has introduced the iconic Casa Amor – meet the first new Islanders joining the show here.

The twist will see half the Islanders enter a separate villa alongside fresh faces in order to test whether or not they remain faithful to their existing relationships while they’re away. Meanwhile, a group of new Islanders also join those remaining in the original villa.

After a week apart, the original couples will each separately decide if they want to stay together or recouple up with someone new – without knowing which the other chose.

With drama sure to come, meet the new Casa Amor boys Love Islanders below…

Deji Adeniyi

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Deji Adeniyi. ©ITV

Age: 25

From: Bedford

Job: Accounts Manager

Instagram username: @deji.adeniyi

Deji says of signing up: “The reason why is that my sex life is amazing but my love life is awful. I am the master of failed talking stages. My love life isn’t going the right way so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!”

Josh Samuel Le Grove

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Josh Samuel Le Grove. ©ITV

Age: 22

From: Essex

Job: Model

Instagram username: @josh_legrove

Josh says: “I’ve always been single. If you’re going to find someone, it’ll be in a place where everyone is single and looking for the same thing.”

Jack Keating

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jack Keating. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Dublin, lives in London

Job: Social media marketing

Instagram username: @jackkeating11

Jack says: “I’ve been single for a long time, probably 4 or 5 years now and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”

George Tasker

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: George Tasker. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Cotswolds

Job: Labourer

Instagram username: @georgetasker__

George says: “I’ve been single now for three years. I had a relationship with a girl from Australia – my only girlfriend. It was a long distance relationship so 10,000 miles apart for almost three years. I’m a lot more mature now and I know what I want in a relationship.”

Samuel Agbiji

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Samuel Agbiji. ©ITV

Age: 22

From: Manchester

Job: Model

Instagram username: @samuelagbiji

Samuel says: “I have been in a serious relationship before and I believe I’ve been in love before and healing from that relationship took a while but also I learnt a lot about myself and a lot about what I want in a partner. I feel like I’m at the stage where I’m happy by myself but I’m ready to pursue a connection with someone again and see where that will take me.”

Billy Brown

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Billy Brown. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: surrey

Job: Roofing company director

Instagram username: @billybrown11

Billy says: “I’ve had two girlfriends before, I was obviously going to try and find the lucky third one!”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.