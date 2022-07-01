tellymix
Love Island 2022: Meet the Casa Amor islanders heading into the villa!

Love Island cast 2022 Islanders and Instagram usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
love island casa amor boys
Love Island 2022 has introduced the iconic Casa Amor – meet the first new Islanders joining the show here.

The twist will see half the Islanders enter a separate villa alongside fresh faces in order to test whether or not they remain faithful to their existing relationships while they’re away. Meanwhile, a group of new Islanders also join those remaining in the original villa.

After a week apart, the original couples will each separately decide if they want to stay together or recouple up with someone new – without knowing which the other chose.

With drama sure to come, meet the new Casa Amor boys Love Islanders below…

Deji Adeniyi

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Deji Adeniyi. ©ITV
Age: 25
From: Bedford
Job: Accounts Manager
Instagram username: @deji.adeniyi

Deji says of signing up: “The reason why is that my sex life is amazing but my love life is awful. I am the master of failed talking stages. My love life isn’t going the right way so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!”

 

Josh Samuel Le Grove

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Josh Samuel Le Grove. ©ITV
Age: 22
From: Essex
Job: Model
Instagram username: @josh_legrove

Josh says: “I’ve always been single. If you’re going to find someone, it’ll be in a place where everyone is single and looking for the same thing.”

 

Jack Keating

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jack Keating. ©ITV
Age: 23
From: Dublin, lives in London
Job: Social media marketing
Instagram username: @jackkeating11

Jack says: “I’ve been single for a long time, probably 4 or 5 years now and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”

 

George Tasker

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: George Tasker. ©ITV
Age: 23
From: Cotswolds
Job: Labourer
Instagram username: @georgetasker__

George says: “I’ve been single now for three years. I had a relationship with a girl from Australia – my only girlfriend. It was a long distance relationship so 10,000 miles apart for almost three years. I’m a lot more mature now and I know what I want in a relationship.”

 

Samuel Agbiji

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Samuel Agbiji. ©ITV
Age: 22
From: Manchester
Job: Model
Instagram username: @samuelagbiji

Samuel says: “I have been in a serious relationship before and I believe I’ve been in love before and healing from that relationship took a while but also I learnt a lot about myself and a lot about what I want in a partner. I feel like I’m at the stage where I’m happy by myself but I’m ready to pursue a connection with someone again and see where that will take me.”

 

Billy Brown

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Billy Brown. ©ITV
Age: 23
From: surrey
Job: Roofing company director
Instagram username: @billybrown11

Billy says: “I’ve had two girlfriends before, I was obviously going to try and find the lucky third one!”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

