Love Island 2022 has introduced the iconic Casa Amor – meet the first new Islanders joining the show here.
The twist will see half the Islanders enter a separate villa alongside fresh faces in order to test whether or not they remain faithful to their existing relationships while they’re away. Meanwhile, a group of new Islanders also join those remaining in the original villa.
After a week apart, the original couples will each separately decide if they want to stay together or recouple up with someone new – without knowing which the other chose.
With drama sure to come, meet the new Casa Amor boys Love Islanders below…
Deji Adeniyi
Age: 25
From: Bedford
Job: Accounts Manager
Instagram username: @deji.adeniyi
Deji says of signing up: “The reason why is that my sex life is amazing but my love life is awful. I am the master of failed talking stages. My love life isn’t going the right way so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!”
Josh Samuel Le Grove
Age: 22
From: Essex
Job: Model
Instagram username: @josh_legrove
Josh says: “I’ve always been single. If you’re going to find someone, it’ll be in a place where everyone is single and looking for the same thing.”
Jack Keating
Age: 23
From: Dublin, lives in London
Job: Social media marketing
Instagram username: @jackkeating11
Jack says: “I’ve been single for a long time, probably 4 or 5 years now and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”
George Tasker
Age: 23
From: Cotswolds
Job: Labourer
Instagram username: @georgetasker__
George says: “I’ve been single now for three years. I had a relationship with a girl from Australia – my only girlfriend. It was a long distance relationship so 10,000 miles apart for almost three years. I’m a lot more mature now and I know what I want in a relationship.”
Samuel Agbiji
Age: 22
From: Manchester
Job: Model
Instagram username: @samuelagbiji
Samuel says: “I have been in a serious relationship before and I believe I’ve been in love before and healing from that relationship took a while but also I learnt a lot about myself and a lot about what I want in a partner. I feel like I’m at the stage where I’m happy by myself but I’m ready to pursue a connection with someone again and see where that will take me.”
Billy Brown
Age: 23
From: surrey
Job: Roofing company director
Instagram username: @billybrown11
Billy says: “I’ve had two girlfriends before, I was obviously going to try and find the lucky third one!”
Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.