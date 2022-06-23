A brand new boy has joined the Love Island 2022 villa – meet new bombshell Charlie Radnedge!

28-year-old Charlie is a real estate developer from London. You can follow him on Instagram under the username @charlieradnedge.

He said of signing up for Love Island: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity – I’ve got to give it a go. I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new.

“I am quite a different personality to the guys in there. I’d say I’m quite forward and straight talking. I’m also quite a relaxed person as well. I think I’ll bring good vibes to the Villa. ”

Asked who he has his eye on in the villa, Charlie shared: “Ekin-Su, Paige and Tasha. But I’m keeping an open mind until I meet them. I might get on with someone I didn’t fancy before. I’m very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone.

“Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing – I want to find out more about her.”

And he added: “I’m very competitive. I would have an issue stepping on people’s toes if they’re good friends of mine. But I haven’t met anyone yet.

“Everyone’s there for the same reason. Even people who have good intentions and are good people would need to step on people’s toes to find what they’re looking for.”

Elsewhere in the latest episode of Love Island the villa welcomed brand new bombshell Antigoni.

After getting to know the current Islanders she received a text letting her know she can choose three boys to go on a date with.

Her first choice was Davide who told her: “I can feel that you came here for a real connection.”

Antigoni asked: “What kind of a boyfriend are you?”

Davide shared: “At the beginning, I’m a closed person – I don’t open up really. But I am very romantic and I am a very caring person. I always want the best for my girlfriend.”

Up next was Dami and Antigoni told him: “You seem like good vibes and you’re easy to chat to. We wouldn’t run out of things to say.”

Finally, Antigoni went on a date with Jay and told him: “I can already tell you’re attracted to me. You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me.”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.