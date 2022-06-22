Love Island: SR8: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Antigoni arrives at the villa. ©ITV

New girl Antigoni makes her entrance into the villa on Love Island 2022 tonight and immediately ruffles feathers.

In this evening’s episode new bombshell Antigoni makes herself comfortable on one of the sun loungers outside before the current Islanders wake up.

Dami is first to spot the newbie and quickly runs off to spread the news as the group head outside and meet Antigoni for the first time.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about her arrival, Danica said: “She looks like a ray of sunshine – she’s radiant! But obviously I’m like, ‘What is going to happen next?’ Because I still haven’t found myself a man in here.”

At the fire pit, the Islanders are keen to know who Antigoni has got her eye on as Luca jokes: “Do you fancy Jay?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Antigoni receives a text. She is going on a date with some of the boys. ©ITV

Antigoni teases: “I’ll have to meet everybody. I’m very much the kind of person that I don’t know if I fancy someone until I’ve had a good chat with them.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Jay tells cameras: “Seeing someone new in the Villa for the first time, it’s surreal! She’s a really attractive girl and I’m looking forward to getting to know her.”

Soon Antigoni receives a text letting her know she can choose three boys to go on a date with. She picks Davide, Dami and Jay.

Davide is up first and tells the new girl: “I can feel that you came here for a real connection.”

Antigoni replies: “I can’t be ungenuine – it’s impossible.”

Davide agrees: “Me too. I can’t fake feelings.”

Antigoni then asks: “What kind of a boyfriend are you?”

Davide shares: “At the beginning, I’m a closed person – I don’t open up really. But I am very romantic and I am a very caring person. I always want the best for my girlfriend.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jay, Antigoni, Dami and Davide go on a date. ©ITV

Up next is Dami and Antigoni says: “You seem like good vibes and you’re easy to chat to. We wouldn’t run out of things to say.”

It’s then time for her final date with Jay where she tells him: “I can already tell you’re attracted to me….

“You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me…”

Who will Antigoni grow closer to?

Love Island 2022 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.