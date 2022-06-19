One boy has left Love Island 2022 after a recoupling tonight.

Friday’s episode saw the arrival of new girl Danica Taylor and she quickly had a big decision.

Shortly after Danica made her entrance and got to know the current Islanders a text arrived: “Tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately.”

The Islanders were then instructed to gather at the firepit and Danica was first up to choose who she wanted to couple with.

Love Island recoupling results!

Danica chose to couple up with Luca, saying: “I’ve not even been here 24 hours so this is a really weird situation for me to be in, I’ve barely even got to know any of you but I didn’t come here to play it safe. I need to follow my heart. The boy I want to couple with is… Luca.”

Tasha coupled up with Andrew.

Amber coupled up with Dami.

Ekin-Su coupled up with Jay.

Gemma, who was originally coupled up with Luca, coupled up with Davide.

Paige coupled up with Jacques.

Lastly, Indiyah coupled up with Ikenna.

Therefore, Remi was left single and was eliminated from the villa – just days after stepping inside.

The 22-year-old model from Manchester was one of two new bombshells alongside Jay who entered the villa last week.

Remi said as he left the villa: “My sight is set on finding love. That was my intention coming on here. I’ve had a great time, coming on here was a mad thing.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox