Love Island 2022: One boy set to be dumped after new girl Danica joins villa

One boy is set to be booted out of Love Island 2022 in Sunday night’s show.

Tonight’s episode saw the surprise arrival of new bombshell Danica Taylor.

After she made her entrance and got to know the current Islanders a shock text arrived.

It read: “Tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately.”

The Islanders were then instructed to gather at the firepit.

Danica was first up to choose who she wanted to couple with.

She said: “I’ve not even been here 24 hours so this is a really weird situation for me to be in, I’ve barely even got to know any of you but I didn’t come her to play it safe. I need to follow my heart.

“Somebody who I feel is usually my type and I need to explore that unfortunately so I’m going to have to just follow my heart on this one. The boy I want to couple with is…”

Who Danica couples up with and which boy is left single will be revealed in Sunday night’s show.

On entering the villa tonight, 21-year-old dancer Danica said: I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want.

“I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.”

On entering the villa as a bombshell, she added: “I don’t really see competition, I am a very self assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that Villa but I back myself.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

Love Island 2022 continues Sunday night on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9PM. Saturday evening will see an ‘Unseen Bits’ special.