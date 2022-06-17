A brand new bombshell has entered the Love Island 2022 villa – here’s all you need to know about Danica Taylor!

Love Island follows a group of singletons who must try their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid leaving the Island.

One of the Islanders appearing on the line up this year is Danica Taylor.

21-year-old dancer Danica from Leicester made her entrance into the villa this evening.

You can follow Danica on Instagram under the username @_danicataylor where she has over 10,000 followers.

Danica says of being on Love Island: “I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time.

“I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want. I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.”

Danica shares: “I am the type of girlfriend that I want to do so much with you – deep conversations, silly activities. If you say let’s go canoeing all day even though I am quite a glam girl, I am down for it.

“If I am with you, I am with you, I want to do everything with you. Silly things, nice things like going on holiday and for expensive meals. I will love you and I’ll keep you very entertained.”

She continues: “My last relationship I was in for quite a long time, but he wasn’t meeting what I needed in a relationship. I need someone who can match my energy. I am an extrovert and in my previous relationship he was very introverted so we didn’t meet on a level.”

On entering the villa as a bombshell, Danica adds: “I don’t really see competition, I am a very self assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that Villa but I back myself.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

Asked how her friends and family would describe her, Danica reveals: “My mum always says I am a bit of a princess, a bit dramatic and always thinks I am right, which is very true. My friends would probably say I don’t hide from drama or arguments and I am a good friend. I am very good with advice, I am quite wise beyond my years.

“For a 21-year-old, I’ve got a slight maturity about me which is quite good when giving advice to people.”

