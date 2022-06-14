Two new bombshells make their entrance into Love Island tonight – and one immediately catches Ekin-Su’s eye.

In this evening’s episode the Islanders enjoy a ‘Shimmer and Shine’ party in partnership with eBay. Decked out in their pre-loved finest, the Islanders head into the garden for the party.

As they soak up their surroundings, what they don’t realise is the party is about to be gatecrashed by two new bombshells – Remi and Jay.

Their arrival seems to get Ekin-Su’s pulse racing.

Love Island: SR8: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su reacts to Jay. ©ITV

Despite being coupled up with Davide, and recently flirting with Jacques, she says of new boy Jay: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

So what impact will the arrival of Remi and Jay have on the Villa and the rest of the girls as the night continues?

Meet the newbies!

The first of the new Islanders is 22-year-old model Remi from Manchester.

On why he signed up for Love Island, Remi said : “I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that.’

“I feel like I’m going to bring the goofy vibe, the fun vibe that everyone needs and the chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jay and Remi. ©ITV

Joining him is 28-year-old Investment Analyst Jay from Edinburgh.

Jay said of being on Love Island: “I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way.

“And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.