Love Island: SR8: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha in the Hideaway.

Tasha and Andrew are the first couple to head to the hideaway on Love Island 2022 tonight.

In this evening’s show, things get spicy for the couple as Tasha and Andrew discuss their fantasies.

Advertisements

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tasha says: “Today I’ve seen such a different side to Andrew, he’s just being so much more spicy, he’s being flirty, I don’t know, something in him is giving me more oomph, this is what I’ve been waiting for, this sexy Andrew!”

Shortly after a text arrives announcing the hideaway will be open for the first time.

The Islanders are invited to select one lucky couple to sleep in the private room away from the group. They choose Andrew and Tasha as the first pair of the series to visit the Villa’s famous love nest.

Love Island: SR8: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Hideaway. ©ITV

But as the pair head to the Hideaway for some alone time, will their relationship continue going from strength to strength?

Elsewhere tonight there’s a brand new challenge for the Islanders in order to win a party.

The car-themed challenge is called ‘Men-Chanics’ and sees the boys put through their paces carrying their partners whilst they jump through oily tyres, while being sprayed with water by the other boys.

Advertisements

Wearing tight, sparkly briefs the boys then head to the carwash where they must perform a sexy dance for their partner sitting in the front seat.

But which mechanic will provide the best service and be crowned winner by the girls?

And in the evening there’s a shock for the group as two brand new bombshells make their arrival.

Love Island: SR8: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha kiss at the party. ©ITV

Remi and Jay enter the villa and one immediately catches Ekin-Su’s eye.

She says of new boy Jay: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

Advertisements

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.