Love Island 2022 introduces two new bombshells in tonight’s episode – meet new Islander Remi Lambert here!

Love Island follows a cast of single people wanting to find their perfect match.

One of those featuring in the cast for this year’s series is Remi Lambert.

22-year-old Remi is a model from Manchester.

Follow Remi Lambert on Instagram

You can follow Remi on Instagram @remilambo where he currently has over 13,000 followers.

On why he signed up for Love Island, Remi says: “I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that.’

“I feel like I’m going to bring the goofy vibe, the fun vibe that everyone needs and the chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong.”

All about Remi!

Remi says he’s single “by choice”, explaining: “I’m too picky. She needs to be 10/10 for everything. And I’m 6ft3”. I’d like a girl to be at least 5ft10”.

He continues: “Recently I’ve been going on a lot of dates but I feel like now it’s time to find something more serious. I usually meet girls out and about on a night out.

“If I see a girl I like, I’ll just go over without hesitation and sometimes I meet girls through Instagram.”

Asked what makes him a ‘catch’, Remi reveals: “I’ll do random stuff like canoeing or a hot air balloon. I’m down for anything really.

“I took a girl to Paris once. I only knew her for two weeks and I thought ‘this girl is 10/10, I need to take her to Paris’.”

On what gives him the ‘ick’, Remi says: “A girl who is always out. All day every day from Monday to Sunday on nights out.”

And asked if he’s competitive, Remi shares: “I’m quite laid back but it’s happened before where I’ve been in a club and guys have tried to move to a girl and I’m like ‘If you want to chat to her, you can chat to her but I’m going to do my thing.’

“I always win!”

