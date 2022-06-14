Love Island 2022: Meet Jay Younger - Age, Instagram and all about the Islander!

Love Island’s latest series has welcomed two new Islanders – meet new cast member Jay Younger here!

Love Island follows a line up of singletons who must try their best to date, flirt and couple up in the hope of not getting eliminated from the show.

One of the contestants featuring in the line up this year is Jay Younger.

28-year-old Jay is an Investment Analyst from Edinburgh.

Follow Jay Younger on Instagram

You can follow Jay on Instagram @jayyounger_ where he currently has over 3,000 followers.

Jay says of being on Love Island: “I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way.

“And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?

Meet Jay!

Jay says: “I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

On what gives him ‘the ick’, Jay shares: “Someone who is quite needy. I quite like self sufficiency.”

Asked why he’s single, Jay says: “I’ve just been very indecisive. I think I am just not one to settle down easily” and asked to describe his dating history in a sentence, Jay replies simply: “Very unpredictable”.

“I am very competitive, so I wouldn’t be afraid to go after a girl if I wanted them,” continues Jay who says he’s a “slow burner” that doesn’t “fall easily.”

Will any of the girls catch Jay’s eye?

Love Island 2022 airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

The show is helmed by Laura Whitmore and features voiceover comic Iain Stirling.