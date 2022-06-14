Afia Tonkmor speaks out after Love Island exit

Afia Tonkmor has spoken out after her exit from Love Island 2022.

Afia became the first Islander to leave this year’s series on Monday night’s show after being left single in Friday night’s recoupling.

Both Afia and Paige were at risk of being dumped and it was up to new guy Jacques to decide who left.

He had to choose who to couple up with and the girl he didn’t choose was sent home.

Jaques said: “I’ve decided to couple up with this girl because from day 1 I entered the villa I’ve found her attractive. I’m getting to know her more and more and I’m excited to see where it will go. The girl I’d like to couple up with his Paige.”

Speaking after her exit, Afia said: “Obviously I’m going to miss everyone in the Villa but I’m going to keep trying to find love. I’m sure Mr Right is out there somewhere.”

On first entering the villa as one of two bombshells, Afia continued: “There was so much adrenaline going in – it was just so exciting when we both walked in. I really loved walking in with Ekin-Su.

“The Villa was beautiful. When I walked in and saw the view – so beautiful. We walked in at night with all the lights. I can see how you can fall in love there, for sure.

“Initially I was attracted to Dami but then throughout the experience it was more Ikenna. I did get the vibe that things were going well for Indiyah and Ikenna quite quickly.”

Asked what she’s learnt about herself in the villa, Afia shared: “I’ve learned that I can be a bit shy and it takes me a bit of time to come out of my shell. But I maybe learned to put myself out there a bit more. I did learn a few things.”

And if she were to have her time on the show again, Afia added: “I feel like I stayed true to myself so I’d do things the same.

“I would definitely recommend Love Island to a friend – I did enjoy the experience.”

Finally, Afia gave her view on which couples are likely to last.

“Luca and Gemma. And Amber and Dami. It’s such early days but those two felt like the most solid couples,” she said.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox