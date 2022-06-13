Love Island 2022: Meet new guys Jay Younger and Remi Lambert!

Love Island 2022 is set to welcome two new guys – meet Jay Younger and Remi Lambert!
Tonight’s episode (Monday 13 June) of Love Island saw the first elimination of the series as one girl was sent home.
The end of the show then teased the entrance of two brand new bombshells with Jay Younger and Remi Lambert set to make their entrance into the villa this week.
Here’s all about the newbies..
Jay Younger
Age: 28
From: Edinburgh
Occupation: Investment Analyst
Instagram username: @jayyounger_
Jay says: “I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”
Remi Lambert
Age: 22
From: Manchester
Occupation: Model
Instagram username: @remilambo
Remi says: “I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought ‘I want a love like that.’
Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox