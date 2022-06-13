Love Island 2022: Meet new guys Jay Younger and Remi Lambert!

Love Island 2022 is set to welcome two new guys – meet Jay Younger and Remi Lambert!

Tonight’s episode (Monday 13 June) of Love Island saw the first elimination of the series as one girl was sent home.

The end of the show then teased the entrance of two brand new bombshells with Jay Younger and Remi Lambert set to make their entrance into the villa this week.

Here’s all about the newbies..

Jay Younger

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jay Younger. ©ITV

Age: 28

From: Edinburgh

Occupation: Investment Analyst

Instagram username: @jayyounger_

Jay says: “I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

Remi Lambert

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Remi Lambert. ©ITV

Age: 22

From: Manchester

Occupation: Model

Instagram username: @remilambo

Remi says: “I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought ‘I want a love like that.’

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox