The first Islander has left Love Island 2022 in tonight’s results.

Last Friday saw the first recoupling of the series where Afia and Paige were left single.

Advertisements

However neither went home after Liam decided to quit the villa the same day.

Over the weekend the show welcomed new boy Jacques and tonight saw him facing a difficult decision.

Love Island: SR8: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a dumping. ©ITV

As the group gathered by the fire pit, a text arrived: “Afia and Paige you are both single. Please both stand in front of the firepit.”

Another message then announced: “Jaques as the new boy you must decide which girl you want to couple up with. The girl you don’t choose will be left single and leave the villa immediately.”

Jaques said: “I’ve decided to couple up with this girl because from day 1 I entered the villa I’ve found her attractive. I’m getting to know her more and more and I’m excited to see where it will go.

“The girl I’d like to couple up with his Paige.”

Advertisements

With Afia left single she became the first Islander to be eliminated from the villa this year.

Meanwhile the end of the latest episode teased drama for Gemma and Luca while two brand new guys were revealed to be joining.

Elsewhere this evening, Jacques pulled Tasha for a chat as Andrew watched on.

Andrew, who is currently coupled up with the dancer, claimed: “I couldn’t care less to be honest… I am not upset.”

New guys Jay Younger and Remi Lambert

But Luca suggested: “You literally are denying facts mate, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if she hears anything you’ve said.”

Also on tonight’s show, Ikenna and Indiyah took a step forward in their coupling as they shared a first kiss.

And Amber and Dami enjoyed strawberries on a first date at a tennis court.

Advertisements

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

You can also watch online and catch up via ITV Hub while episodes are available each morning on BritBox.