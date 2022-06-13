One girl is set to leave the Love Island 2022 villa in the first dumping of the series.

Last Friday night saw the first recoupling of the series where Afia and Paige were left single.

However neither were sent home after Liam decided to quit the villa the same day.

Over the weekend the show has welcomed new boy Jacques and tonight sees another bombshell dropped on the Islanders.

Love Island: SR8: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a dumping. ©ITV

As they enjoy the evening, the group receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

A follow up text then arrives: “Afia and Paige you are both single. Please both stand in front of the firepit.”

How the pair’s fate will be decided is to be revealed with Love Island continuing tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere this evening, Jacques pulls Tasha for a chat as Andrew watches on.

Andrew, who is currently coupled up with the dancer, claims: “I couldn’t care less to be honest.”

However Luca tells him: “No, no, you do care, nah mate, I would care. I would admit I am upset.”

Andrew insists: “I am not upset.”

Luca claims: “You literally are denying facts mate, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if she hears anything you’ve said.”

Meanwhile Luca reveals plans to make a move on Gemma, who it was revealed on Sunday is Jacques’ ex-girlfriend.

Love Island: SR8: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques pulls Tasha for a chat. ©ITV

Also on tonight’s show, Ikenna and Indiyah take a step forward in their coupling as they share a first kiss.

A happy Ikenna says: “I feel like this was overdue, but I wanted it to mean something” before going in for another passionate kiss.

And there’s good news for AMber and Dami as a text arrives informing the pair they’ll be heading out on a first date.

As they head to a tennis court, Dami’s competitive streak comes out as he suggests: “I’ll do this for a peck, whoever wins, gets a peck.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.