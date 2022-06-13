Love Island spoilers: Jacques pulls Tasha for a chat as Luca makes a move on Gemma

Love Island: SR8: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques pulls Tasha for a chat. ©ITV

Jacques pulls Tasha for a chat in tonight’s episode of Love Island – while Luca makes a move on his ex Gemma.

Jacques was the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island 2022 villa at the weekend, much to the surprise of Gemma.

She immediately recognised the rugby player as her ex-boyfriend leading to a rather awkward reunion between the pair.

After being set up on dates with single girls Paige and Afia on Sunday, tonight sees Jacques pull Tasha for a chat as he gets to know all of the girls in the Villa.

Over in another area of the garden, Luca asks the other Islanders: “Where’s Tasha?”, Paige answers: “With Jacques, they’re having a chit chat.”

Luca reassures Andrew who is currently coupled up with the dancer: “I don’t think you’ve got anything to worry about.”

Andrew insists: “I couldn’t care less to be honest.”

Luca suggests: “No, no, you do care, nah mate, I would care. I would admit I am upset.”

Andrew claims: “I am not upset.”

Luca adds: “You literally are denying facts mate, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if she hears anything you’ve said.”

How does Andrew really feel about Tasha and what will happen when she finds out about what’s been said?

Later on in the evening, Luca reveals he is planning to make a move on Gemma.

Love Island: SR8: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca makes his move on Gemma. ©ITV

The Islanders head out into the garden for the evening and Jacques heads over to Andrew and Luca and asks: “What are we saying lads?”

Luca confidently quips back: “Just saying how I am about to kiss your ex!”

But joking he feels like a schoolboy around Gemma, will Luca actually be able to pull off his plan? Or will Gemma keep him guessing?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.