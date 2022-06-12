Love Island spoilers: Ekin-Su plays matchmaker for Indiyah and Ikenna

Ekin-Su encourages Indiyah to make a move on Ikenna in tonight’s Love Island.

In the latest episode on Sunday evening, Ekin-Su gives Indiyah a pep talk, encouraging her to take the lead and kiss Ikenna.

Indiyah says: “When I see someone I know when there’s sexual chemistry and I haven’t got that from him, maybe we need to have a kiss so I can change my mind.”

Ekin-Su suggests: “Why don’t you do it tonight?” before asking: “Have you tried to kiss him?”.

Indiyah responds: “No.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Afia, Indiyah and Tasha during the game. ©ITV

Ekin encourages her: “You either pull back or you go in, and when I mean in, you go in and you take the risk you put all the games to a side and you kiss him and you see if he’s passionate back, then you will know.”

Later in the Beach Hut, Indiyah says: “I need to put my big girl boots on.”

But will Indiyah make the first move?

As for Ekin-Su, following her coupling with Davide on Friday, the pair are seen getting closer tonight.

The new couple share a very passionate first kiss and have no intention of stopping. Ekin-Su initiates it by saying: “I just want to give you a thank you.”

The chemistry continues to build with Ekin-Su later saying in the Beach Hut: “I feel so happy, I just gave him another kiss, and another kiss led to a peck, and another one, and I was like oh my god, we need to stop.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin-Su kiss. ©ITV

Later on night falls and all the Islanders gather round the fire pit for a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Questions range from whether they’ve cheated to whether they’ve ever used bondage. Davide and Ekin-Su both admit they like sucking toes. What other cheeky revelations will be uncovered as the Islanders get to know each other more?

Love Island, tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.