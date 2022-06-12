Love Island 2022: Meet Jacques O'Neill - Age, Instagram and all about the Islander!

Love Island 2022 continues tonight with the introduction of new Islander Jacques O’Neill!

Love Island follows a group of singles hunting for their perfect match.

One of those joining the line up this year is Jacques O’Neill, a 23-year-old Professional Rugby League Player from Cumbria.

You can follow Jacques O’Neill on Instagram @jacques9oneill_ where he has over 32,000 followers.

Jacques says of signing up for Love Island: “I had injury after injury with my hamstring last year. I had an operation and it was a bad time for me.

“I was saying to my mum the other day that I want a girl and to settle down. I’ve done all my bits…

“I split up with my ex and then I was seeing someone else. I was concentrating so much on my rugby and then I had that injury. I think it needs to be the right person, at the right time.”

“I’ll bring laughs. I’m very straight up – I don’t beat around the bush. Just good vibes,” he adds.

Meet Jacques O’Neill

Asked what makes him a good boyfriend, Jacques said: “I’m loyal, I’m respectful and I’ve got good manners. I’ll look after someone close to me to the full extent I can. I would have a baby in two or three years. I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?”

Saying he’s “not arsed at all” about trending on toes in the villa, Jaques continues: “I literally know if they’re going to be my girlfriend within a week. I fall pretty quick.”

Describing his dating history as “steady”, the sports star continues: “I don’t message a lot of girls on Instagram. My chat is awful on text! I’d rather meet someone out – you meet someone out and you vibe with them straight away.

“I keep it quite plain at the start! I won’t take a girl for a meal or drinks, I’ll probably just want to go on a walk and see what she’s about.

“I wouldn’t go trying to impress people, they like me for who I am. I’m not going to go out of my way to make someone like me. But when I’m with a girl, I like to make them feel special.”

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the series features narrator comedian Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2022 airs each night on ITV2. You can watch this year’s show online via ITVHub.