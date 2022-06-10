Liam Llewellyn QUITS Love Island as he leaves villa after just four days

Liam Llewellyn walks out of the Love Island 2022 villa in tonight’s show.

The 22-year-old from Wales was coupled up with Gemma Owen in the first episode of the series on Monday.

However she was quickly stolen from him by bombshell Davide ahead of the first recoupling tonight.

In scenes set to be shown this evening (Friday), Liam reveals his decision to leave the villa.

Love Island: SR8: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Liam chats to the Islanders.

A source told the Daily Mail: “It was so unexpected, with only a few days into the series, an Islander has already walked from the villa.

“Liam felt his place on the show should be offered to someone that would enjoy the experience better, which is admirable.”

On first signing up for the show, Liam said last week: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.

“I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”

Liam’s exit means that two girls are set to be left single this evening.

In the episode, Pagie receives a text informing them of tonight’s recoupling in which the boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with.

In the Beach Hut, Paige reacts: “Oh god, this recoupling couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The girls at the recoupling: Indiyah, Amber, Paige, Afia, Gemma, Tasha and Ekin-Su.

Liam asks the boys to help him get everyone around the fire pit, he says: “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit.”

Everyone sits down as Liam stands in the middle and prepares to deliver his news.

Afterwards, the Islanders gather at the fire pit for tonight’s much-anticipated recoupling. As the girls currently outnumber the boys, only time will tell who will be picked and who could be left vulnerable.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.