Love Island: SR8: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Liam on a date. ©ITV

Liam heads out on a double date with new girls Afia and Ekin-Su on Love Island tonight.

At the end of last night’s episode it was revealed that the public had voted for Liam to date both of the newbies.

Tonight, Liam reacts to the news: “It’s a massive booster, definitely what I needed, I am buzzing now, I can’t wait to meet the girls.”

Afia and Ekin-Su await Liam’s arrival in the candle-lit courtyard and first up is Afia. Liam is quick to compliment the new arrival saying: “I like your vibe, you’re just a laugh, a bubbly, outgoing girl and that’s exactly what I want.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Afia and Liam on a date. ©ITV

Afia asks: “Would you say I am your type?”

Liam replies: “You’re definitely my type, 100 %.”

Up next is Ekin-Su and the flirtation is there from the offset as she tells him: “You’ve got really nice eyes, the colour of the sea, almost like you can kind of swim in it and get lost.”

Liam playfully quips back and asks: “Are you getting a bit lost?”

Ekin-su says: “Maybe I am” before adding: “Your eyes are just hypnotising me, I love blue eyes.”

Liam then takes the pair back to the villa where their entrance causes quite the stir.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Davide reacts: “Wow, wow, wow – the two new girls are fire.”

In the Beach Hut, Luca adds: “Ekin-Su, oh my god, she’s going to cause trouble.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders at the fire pit: Davide, Dami, Luca, Liam, Paige, Tasha, Gemma, Afia, Ekin-Su, Indiyah, Amber and Ikenna. ©ITV

Elsewhere, the girls discuss the arrival of the new girls.

Gemma remarks: “I am confident in myself. I know what I want and nine times out of ten, I do get what I want but this could be the one time difference.”

Amber adds: “I am still happy to get to know them, I am not going to be a b*tch, but be a b*tch to me and you ain’t gonna get the nice Amber, a storm is about to begin.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.