Luca and Andrew clash in tonight’s Love Island 2022 as they both vye for Tasha’s affections.

With the show’s first recoupling looming, tonight the boys get grafting.

Discussing where his head’s at Luca shares: “There are five sexy girls in the Villa. One girl walks past and then another walks past. You end up with whiplash by the end of the day!”

Andrew is keen to know how Luca feels about Tasha. Speaking at the fire pit, Luca tells him: “She’s attractive. She pulled me for a chat.”

But that evening as the Islanders get ready for bed, Andrew suggests to Tasha that Luca isn’t keen on pursuing things with her.

The next day, Luca chats to Tasha and tells her: “I fancy you. There is no denying that. I want to keep getting to know you but sharing a bed with another person is so hard.”

Tasha responds: “It’s a weird one isn’t it, because me and Andrew share a bed and we cuddle.”

She then reveals how Andrew told her that Luca doesn’t have his sights set on her and Luca is left less than impressed.

A clearly unhappy Luca vents to Paige in the kitchen: “I’ve got to have a word with Andrew. He’s snaking me.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Paige says: “For god’s sake, Luca! He says to me everything I want to hear but I don’t want to only focus on him because I don’t think he’s doing the same.”

Later that evening, Luca decides to question Andrew about his conversation with Tasha. Will he be able to forgive and forget or is this the end of their friendship?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Gemma heads out on a first date with Daivde – but not before Liam makes his feelings known.

Meanwhile there’s a surprise for the whole villa when two new bombshells arrive.

Luca receives a text: “Boys, tonight two girls will enter the Villa. The public have been voting for which boys they should date. #MakeItADouble”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.