Inbetweeners star James Buckley says he’d take part in I’m A Celebrity – if the money is right.

The actor has said the show is the one he’s most interested in but isn’t sure if he could cope in the camp.

Answering fan questions on his YouTube channel, James was asked if he’d ever consider taking part in the ITV series.

“I’m not a huge fan of celebrity reality shows,” he replied. “But out of all of those ones, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! does personally seem to be the most interesting ’cause it feels like a challenge.

“I’d be cold, I’d be hungry and even when you win a meal, I’d be like, ‘I just want a Big Mac’.

“That is why I wouldn’t do I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… but don’t get me wrong, if they show up with the reddies… Ant & Dec, give me a call.”

Another celeb to put themselves forward for the show recently is Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Following his recent appearance on All Star Musicals, he shared: “Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle [I’m A Celebrity]. But the only thing is I don’t know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do, it is that show isn’t it?

“I am a fan of the heat so going to Australia would be awesome. I would get stuck in but I think lying down with snakes all around you, ugh!”

Further celebrities on 2022’s rumoured I’m A Celebrity line up currently include Olympic diver Tom Daley and EastEnders star Danny Dyer

However as yet no names have been officially announced for the show.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV later this year.

Presented by Ant & Dec, the show usually launches in November.

This year’s show is expected to return to Australia following two years in Wales due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile alongside the usual series a special ‘All Stars’ spin-off is in the works.