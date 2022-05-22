Here's a run down of stars set to return for I'm A Celebrity's All Stars spin-off.

Past contestants are to be invited back for the new Best Of special which is set to film in South Africa and air next year.

The former campmates take part in trials and challenges as they compete to be crowned the All Stars champion.

But who will be on the All Stars line up? Although no names have been officially announced so far, here's a round up of all the rumours...

I'm A Celebrity All Stars rumoured line up

Gillian McKeith

TV personality Gillian McKeith could be back after more than a decade on from her original appearance. She first took part in the 2010 series where she famously 'fainted' live on TV after being voted to take part in one trial.

Stacey Solomon

After rising to fame on The X Factor in 2009, media personality Stacey Solomon won the tenth series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2010.

Amir Khan

Professional boxer Amir Khan originally appeared on the seventeenth series of I'm a Celebrity in 2017 where he finished in fifth place.

Paul Burrell

Former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, Paul Burrell took part in I'm A Celebrity all the way back in 2004 where he finished as runner up.

Helen Flanagan

Best known for her role of Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, actress Helen Flanagan previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2012 where she finished in seventh place.

Gino D’Acampo

TV chef and media personality Gino D’Acampo was crowned King of the Jungle in the ninth series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! back in 2009.

Caitlyn Jenner

American reality star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner finished sixth on I'm A Celebrity in 2019 having also previously appeared on the American show back in 2003.

Vicky Pattison

Reality star Vicky Pattison won the fifteenth series of I'm a Celebrity back in 2015, going on to host ITV2 spin-off I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

We'll keep this list updated with all the latest rumours as they come in!

I'm A Celebrity All Stars is set to air on ITV next year while the main series will return later this year.