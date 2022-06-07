Love Island spoilers: Davide steals one girl while Tasha is torn between Andrew and Luca

Davide has a big decision to make in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In last night’s show Davide made a bombshell entrance into the villa after all the other Islanders had coupled up.

He then got a text telling him he had 24 hours before he has to choose one girl to couple up with, leaving one other guy single and at risk of elimination.

Speaking in the Beach Hut tonight, Davide says: “In the next 24 hours I’m going to get to know better all the girls. Naturally, it’s a big decision.”

The next day, Davide wastes no time in pulling girls for chats. Davide says to Paige: “I fall in love for the personality and if you have a good heart. You are a beautiful girl – you’re a good looking girl.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma chats to Davide. ©ITV

When Davide pulls Gemma for a chat she says: “You’re keeping your cards quite close to your chest.”

Meanwhile, Tasha is currently coupled up with Andrew but it appears another boy in the Villa has caught her eye. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tasha says: “Andrew is giving me good vibes and good energy. But Luca seems very sweet.”

And it appears that Luca may be feeling the same way, saying of Tasha in the beach hut: “I got a really good vibe off her. I think there could be something there.”

Later, speaking about sharing a bed with Andrew, Tasha reveals: “I woke up and he was awake as well. He had a little smile and then he put his arm around me and we started cuddling. It felt so nice. I was like a Cheshire cat, I needed to stop grinning!”

But Tasha and Andrew’s bedroom antics haven’t gone unnoticed by Luca. Speaking with Tasha in the garden, he asks: “Did you have a nice spoon last night, did you?”

Tasha jokes: “I knew you were going to say that!”

Luca insists: “I’m not jealous, I’m not!”

Tasha then asks: “You don’t wish it was you?”

But which boy will grab Tasha’s attention?

Love Island: SR8: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit for Davide’s decision. ©ITV

As the day draws to a close in the Villa, Davide receives a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit for his decision.

Standing before his fellow Islanders at the fire pit, Davide says: “Naturally, it’s not been easy to choose because it’s only been 24 hours. It’s difficult to try and know everyone and try to make the right decision.”

But which girl will Davide decide to couple-up with? And which boy will be left single and vulnerable?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Elsewhere this evening, the secrets are spilled in the first challenge of the series.