Celebrities will transform into drag queens for a brand new ITV special.

Queens For The Night is a new one-off show that will see famous faces “channel their inner drag queens and unearth the divas within a fabulous competition like no other.”

A line up of celebs will undergo “the ultimate drag makeover” as they are paired up with their very own drag mentor to try and master this uniquely difficult craft.

Drag superfan Lorraine Kelly will host the show with a judging panel made up of Spice Girl and pop icon Melanie C, stand up comedian Rob Beckett, World famous Drag artist Courtney Act and star of Bad Education and West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Layton Williams.

The panel will offer their thoughts on the famous novices as they attempt to tackle this flamboyantly entertaining skill.

The celebs on the line up are Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson, fitness icon Mr Motivator MBE, Love Island star and TV presenter Chris Hughes, member of popband Union J and I’m A Celebrity runner up George Shelley, actor and soap star legend Adam Woodyatt and England rugby star Joe Marler.

Meanwhile the drag mentors are Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, La Voix, Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella and Margo Marshall.

ITV share: “Our celebrity wannabes will not only have to perfect wearing the highest of the heels but also hone one of the distinctive disciplines that each drag artist will expertly enact, from singing, dancing, lip syncing, impression, comedy or Dragic! (Drag magic).

“Performing live in front of a panel of expert judges and a live studio audience only one celebrity can be crowned the ultimate winner.

“Viewers will witness every step of the process, from mastering the killer heels, fine tuning their comic timing and bringing to life a breathtaking character through costume and make up. The process will culminate for each of the celebrities in a cabaret style performance as they showcase their newly acquired drag talents.

“Voted by the studio audience, who will capture the hearts of the public to be crowned their Queen For The Night?”

Lorraine Kelly said: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of Drag and can not wait to see a host of well known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill. It’s a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

Courtney Act enthused: “This is going to be a fabulous show. The celebrities might be new to this, but I won’t hold back with my critique. They might all be experts in their own fields but they’re stepping into my domain now and I want to see some exceptional performances. The bar is high so they need to bring their ‘A’ game.”

Rob Beckett added: “I know just how hard this is after attempting Drag myself with my mate Romesh. I love Drag I think it’s such an underappreciated art-form. The celebrities will find out that it’s more than just putting on makeup and heels, there is such a skill to it and when done right is such a joy to watch. Will I be tempted to pop on the heels one more time? Who knows….maybe!”

Melanie C shared: “I’ve always been a huge fan of drag and in 2019, I was lucky enough to do a World Tour or Prides with some of the most wonderful and creative queens out there! On that tour I really learnt what’s needed to cut the mustard on this fabulous world and I can’t wait to see how our celebrities measure up with their incredible mentors guiding them every step of the way.”

And Layton Williams said: “It’s so fab that we get to celebrate Drag and showcase this wonderfully entertaining craft. There’s so much talent within the Drag community and the viewers at home will get to see how much hard work goes into the art form. I hope the celebrities know what they’ve gotten themselves in for! Don’t be a drag, just be a queen… I’m so thrilled to be a part of this show.”

Queens For The Night will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.