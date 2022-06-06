Molly-Mae Hague 'richest Love Island contestant ever' with huge net worth

Molly-Mae Hague has been named Love Island's richest ever contestant with a reported net worth of £4.5 million.

From Instagram #ads to clothing labels, book deals and even the Christmas panto, Love Islanders can become millionaires from their time on the show.

Advertisements

Molly-Mae star rose to fame on 2019's show where she finished runner up with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

In the years since the 23-year-old has amassed an estimated net worth of £4.5 million, reports The Sun newspaper.

The publication claims that Molly-Mae tops the list of Love Island's richest Islanders following her appearance on the ITV2 series.

Dani Dyer, who won the 2018 series, is next in the rich list with a reported net worth of £3.1 million while Maura Higgins has reportedly made £2.5 million following her stint in the villa.

The huge sums compare to the show's prize fund of just £50,000.

Celebrity PR and Publicist Harry Rutter previously told the Metro newspaper of taking part in the series: "Islanders can earn more than £200,000 per month just on sponsored Instagram posts.

Advertisements

"If partying is their thing (I mean who’s isn’t?) ex-islanders can expect around £2,000 just for attending a nightclub PA."

Love Island stars can also look to appear on other TV shows with past Islanders popping up on everything from Dancing On Ice to Celebrity MasterChef.

The biggest names from the reality dating series have even landed their own reality shows.

The new series of Love Island begins on Monday, 6 June on ITV2.

There’s a brand-new villa awaiting a new cast of brand new sexy singles for the eighth season, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Advertisements

The first coupling up is on the way, and the big question is… are they here for love or money?

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.