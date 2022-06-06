Love Island: SR8: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige, Indiyah, Gemma, Amber, Tasha and Laura.

Love Island 2022 launches tonight and for the first time the public are in control of who couples up with who.

Love Island's eighth series begins on ITV2 at 9PM with a brand new batch of sexy singletons arriving at the brand-new Villa to embark on the ultimate summer of love.

The girls - Paige, Indiyah, Tasha, Amber and Gemma - all make their entrance and explore their new home and begin getting to know each other. But before the girls have the chance to settle in, host Laura Whitmore makes her entrance and says: “Welcome to Love Island!”

Gathered at the fire pit, Laura asks: “Indiyah, what turns you off?”

Indiyah says: “Bad, bad fashion sense!”

Love Island: SR8: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber and Tasha. ©ITV

Laura then asks: “Gemma, over to you. Talk to me about the type of guy you’re looking for.”

Gemma shares: “I’m looking for a guy that is really family orientated - that is so important. Good morals.”

Laura asks Amber: “Amber, this is a summer of love. Are you looking for a holiday romance or something a little bit more long-term?”

Amber replies: “Definitely something long-term. I’ve been single for a year and a half now.”

The girls then stand ready for the first coupling - only for Laura to drop the first bombshell of the series.

Laura explains: “This is Love Island and you never know what to expect. For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

The boys - Dami, Liam, Ikenna, Andrew and Luca - then make their entrance and meet the girls for the first time.

One-by-one it’s revealed who the public have chosen to couple up.

The couples then start getting to know one another before another bombshell walks into the villa as new boy Davide makes his entrance.

Love Island: SR8: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide. ©ITV

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Davide’s arrival, Indiyah says: “When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning but he is very good looking!”

Gemma adds: “I was blown away.”

Tasha remarks: “Straight away I was like, ‘Wow. Fit. Hot. Sexy. Hercules’.”

And Paige reacts: “I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies.”

Davide soon receives a text which reads: “Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella”

But which girl has Davide got his eye on?

Love Island starts tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.