The Britain's Got Talent 2022 judges have revealed who this year's wild card act is.

On Friday night the panel picked one extra act to make the final following the end of the semi-finals.

After a tense deliberation between the judges, it was decided dancing dog act Amber and The Dancing Collies will join this year’s finalists in the live grand final.

The judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Williams chose Amber and her collies over the rest of the week’s third place acts.

The act will join the 10 other finalists and perform for the public vote on Sunday night, to be crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2022.

In each of the semi-finals in the week, two acts from each night made it into the live final.

While the act with the highest public vote went straight into the final, the judges decided between the second and third placed acts as to who will join them.

Amber and The Dancing Collies originally made the top three in Tuesday night's second semi-final.

As the BGT wild card, Amber and The Dancing Collies will join the other finalists on Sunday night.

They include singing busker Maxwell Thorpe, schoolboy ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, comedian and impressionist Ben Nickless, music duo Flintz & T4ylor and singing school teacher Tom Ball.

They're joined by teenage stand up Eva Abley, singer Loren Allred, dance group 5 Star Boys, poetic conservationist Aneeshwar Kunchala and comedian Axel Blake.

They'll be competing to win the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 final airs live Sunday, 5 June on ITV.

The live final airs from 7:30PM as viewer votes alone determine the winner.

Together with the performances from the finalists, also taking to the stage will be the cast of Sister Act The Musical.