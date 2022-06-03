Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: [Back row] Dami Hope, Paige Thorne. Amber Beckford, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Ikenna Ekwonna, Davide Sanclimenti and Gemma Owen. [Front row] Liam Llewellyn, Indiyah Polack and Gemma Owen]. ©ITV

Here's a first look at the opening episode of Love Island 2022 as the series kicks off this Monday.

The holiday of a lifetime awaits a brand-new influx of Islanders as Love Island, returns to ITV2 on Monday, 6 June.

Advertisements

This year’s line up of singletons are about to embark upon a scintillating summer of dates, drama, romance and relationships, with host Laura Whitmore once again welcoming them to their plush paradise surroundings. Voice over Iain Stirling is also back with his inimitable take on all the island action.

The Love Island 2022 cast were revealed earlier this year with six guys and five girls heading in during the launch show.

They include a paramedic, a masters student, a real estate agent and the daughter of a very famous footballer...

Ahead of Monday's show you can meet the cast as they prepare to enter the villa in the video below!

The singles must try their best to date, couple up and flirt in order to avoid being dumped from the Island.

With each episode will come new twists including shock contestants. Will heads turn?

Advertisements

At the firepit there will be no shortage of drama when true feelings are shared - with dramatic departures, unexpected splits and surprise recouplings.

The show will conclude as a pairing are voted Love Island 2022 champions by viewers watching at home.

The new series will kick off with a big twist as viewers are put in charge of the first recoupling.

ITV share: "For the first time ever, you get to have your say on who couples up on Day 1! Head to the app to play matchmaker and pick which boy you think should couple up with each girl. "

Advertisements

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, 6 June at 9PM on ITV and continues each weeknight.

On Sunday evenings, Laura will get the exclusive reaction to all the dates, the dumpings and the dramas that follow in Love Island’s studio show Love Island: Aftersun.