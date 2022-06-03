Here's who's on Britain's Got Talent 2022 tonight with the contestants appearing in this evening's (Friday, 3 June) show.

This Friday is the fifth semi-final show of the series as the last set of acts perform for the judges and audience at home.

Each night this week, eight of the final 40 acts will perform in a bid to impress the public and judges in order to win a place in the final.

In every show two acts will win their way into the live final on Sunday, with the opportunity of winning an incredible £250,000 and a spot at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

In each episode, one act will be picked for the final by the viewers while the judges will pick between the next two most popular acts.

Up on the line up of tonight's show are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 line up - Friday, 3 June

Axel Blake - Simon's Golden buzzer act Axel won over the judges with an amusing stand-up comedy routine at his audition.

Scooter Boys - A scooter group that performed a powerful fast-paced routine at the auditions.

Aneeshwar Kunchala - At his audition, schoolboy Aneeshwar recited poetry about wildlife conservation and saving the planet.

Brian & Krysstal - Comedy duo Brian & Krysstal won first over the judges with a musical medley which included multiple instruments.

Nick Edwards - Singer Nick performed an original song about his daughters after being surprised by his family onstage at his audition.

Welsh of the West End - Welsh singing collective made up of West End performers who sang The Greatest Showman show tune From Now On at the auditions.

IMD Legion - 36-piece dance crew who performed an impressive high energy dance routine during their auditions.

Matricks Illusion - At their first performance, brother and sister illusionists Alex and Emily performed an impressive quick-change routine

Who will be the last two acts to make the final?

As well as performances from the contestants, each weekend will also feature a special guest act as the semi-finalists wait to find out if they are one step closer to being crowned winner of Britain's Got Talent 2022.

This evening's show will see previous BGT winners Jon Courtenay and Colin Thackery collaborate with BGT favourites, The D-Day Darlings and D-Day Juniors, alongside The Chelsea Pensioners Choir and Military Drummers.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 airs tonight Friday, 3 June on ITV at 8PM.

The final will air live on Sunday night from 7:30PM.